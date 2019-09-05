 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

KL Rahul's Modes Of Dismissal Disappointing, Says Wasim Jaffer

Updated: 05 September 2019 19:02 IST

KL Rahul managed to score just 101 runs in four innings against the West Indies in the recently-concluded two-match Test series.

KL Rahul
KL Rahul scored 101 runs in four innings he played during the two-match series against the West Indies. © AFP

KL Rahul's poor form with the bat has left many former Indian cricketers baffled. While ex-India captain Sourav Ganguly is asking for KL Rahul's replacement at the top of the order, Wasim Jaffer, a veteran in domestic cricket reckons that the opener is not performing according to his full potential. The 27-year-old batsman has been given an extended run at the top of the order but he has failed to cement his place due to the inability to convert starts into big scores. In the recently-concluded Test series against the West Indies, KL Rahul scored 101 runs at an average of 25.25.

"I feel a little bit disappointed with KL Rahul because he has got so much ability, he is one of the guys (players) who has got 100 in all three formats (of the game)," Jaffer was quoted as saying by PTI.

Rahul's place in the team has been questioned due to his failure to own the opening slot despite being given a long rope by the team management. Rahul averages 36.82 in the opening slot, which he has occupied in 33 of the 36 games he has been part of.

"And his mode of dismissals make me a bit disappointed because he gets out very softly at times. He has got a lot of ability and that is why he is getting so many chances, because people believe that he is going to come good. The way he gets out and the way he does not get that many runs, that surprises me...I feel somewhere he is missing those puzzles (sic) in his jigsaw," he said.

Asked whether Rahul has been struggling with the mental aspect of the game, Jaffer said, "Definitely it could be one of those things."

"I feel he just holds himself back and doesn't express himself the way he expresses probably in first-class cricket, but the moment he goes into international cricket, I feel that he holds himself a little bit," he added.

According to Jaffer, who played 31 Tests and two ODIs for India, there is no issue with Rahul's technique.

"He has got the game, but somewhere I feel he does not express himself, the way he needs to. I think he needs to come out and back his game. Sometimes I feel he gets too defensive for no reason. He needs to score lot more consistently...," he added.

Asked whether Rohit Sharma can be an opener in Tests, Jaffer opined, "He can be looked up to as an opening (batsman) because Rohit has the ability. Nobody expected him to open in the ODIs and score these many runs. Once you put him in that position, only then you will find out."

Though Jaffer lauded India's performance in the West Indies as exceptional, he said the team needed to show similar dominance in other countries outside the sub-continent.

"I feel, we need to see the domination of the Indian team in places like England, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa .... they have beaten Australia, beaten South Africa. But that is where India need to show their domination when they tour these places, we still need to win a Test series in England, we still need to win a Test series in South Africa," he concluded.

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Kannaur Lokesh Rahul KL Rahul Wasim Jaffer Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • KL Rahul failed to impress with the bat against the West Indies
  • KL Rahul scored 101 runs at an average of 25.25
  • India beat the West Indies 2-0 to register clean sweep in the Test series
Related Articles
"Too Good Player To Be Left Out," Sourav Ganguly Backs Rohit Sharma As Test Opener
"Too Good Player To Be Left Out," Sourav Ganguly Backs Rohit Sharma As Test Opener
Anushka Sharma Joins Virat Kohli And Teammates For Boat Party
Anushka Sharma Joins Virat Kohli And Teammates For Boat Party
"Disappointed" KL Rahul Says "Technique Is Overrated", Patience Key For Him
"Disappointed" KL Rahul Says "Technique Is Overrated", Patience Key For Him
Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma Take India To 297/5 In Practice Match Against West Indies A
Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma Take India To 297/5 In Practice Match Against West Indies A
Shoaib Akhtar Backs India To Win World Cup 2019
Shoaib Akhtar Backs India To Win World Cup 2019
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 03 September 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.