KL Rahul is likely to be considered for India's T20I series against Bangladesh, amid his stellar run with the bat in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign. For the unversed, Rahul's last T20I appearance came during the T20 World Cup semi-final against England in Adelaide. So far, Rahul has scored 493 runs in 11 matches at an average of 61.63, smashing three fifties and a century. According to a report in the Times of India (TOI), Rahul is set to be considered for Bangladesh T20Is as well when India's squad will be picked for the upcoming Test series against England.

India will play three ODIs and as many T20Is against Bangladesh in August, following the conclusion of the England tour.

In the T20 World Cup semi-final, Rahul was dismissed for a five-ball five by Chris Woakes as England hammered India by 10 wickets, and eventually won the title.

Former Australia batter Tom Moody noted that Rahul hasn't been credited by a lot to his true potential after he smashed an unbeaten 112 against Gujarat Titans to rescue Delhi Capitals from a batting collapse.

Rahul brought up his century in 60 deliveries, finishing unbeaten on 112 at a strike rate of 172.30. In IPL 2025, he's been striking at 148.04, amassing 493 runs in 12 innings. This is his best strike rate since IPL 2018, when he scored 659 runs in 14 matches at a rate of 158.41.

"I always find the criticism around KL Rahul quite extraordinary. I think he's a lot better player than a lot of people give him credit for. And the way I look at this innings, I think it's an outstanding innings," Moody said on ESPNcricinfo's Time Out.

"And yeah, look, it'll depend on who wins the game as to whether he's, you know, the Player of the Match or not. But the way I look at this and I look at the batting card, what's let them down and not reaching that 220 is the other batters that were in only struck at 150. On a (batting-friendly) surface, you want impact.

"When you've got someone in there that's anchoring, that's building the total, your role when you come in is to impact the game - 30 off ten balls, those types of innings, that suddenly take you to that 220. Instead of pointing the finger at the same person, I think it's the other way around," he added.

(With IANS Inputs)