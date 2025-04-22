Delhi Capitals (DC) all-rounder Vipraj Nigam said the team will be using KL Rahul's insight during their IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday. Rahul was the captain of LSG for three seasons, but he was not retained by LSG last year before the IPL 2025 mega auction. Rahul reportedly had a fallout with LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka after the two were seen having an intense chat, following a heavy defeat to SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) last year.

Rahul has revived himself at DC, playing with more freedom by his, own admission, and helping youngsters like Vipraj thrive with his valuable inputs.

"Not specifically for this match, but I do get advice from seniors in every game on how to perform better. Regarding Rahul bhaiya, yes, he helps, especially since he's played with some players who were part of Lucknow last year and are still with them this year. So in our team meetings, we definitely discuss that-it really helps when someone has that insight about the opposition's bowlers and batters," said Nigam.

Reflecting on his role, the 20-year-old, during the pre-match press conference said, "I consider myself an all-rounder. I have to make contributions with the ball and also with the bat whenever required."

Talking about playing in front of the family and home crowd, Nigam added, "Yes, there is a lot of pressure and nervousness in all the games. It just adds up when you play in front of your family and coach."

The young spinner lauded the senior players for providing the right kind of inputs and feedback.

"I get advice from the seniors in every game. We do get some help from the seniors. There are some players who were in Lucknow last year and are here this year as well. We talk about those aspects in our team meetings and plan accordingly."

Asked about an update on Faf du Plessis, Nigam said, "He is recovering well but the final call will be taken by the management."

DC have 10 points under their belt from 7 matches so far. They have already beaten LSG once this season.