The ILT20, being held in the UAE, has seen some great on-field action. On Sunday, whirlwind half-centuries from Muhammad Waseem, Kieron Pollard and Andre Fletcher helped MI Emirates record a whopping 241 for 3 in 20 overs. MI Emirates' left-arm medium pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi, with a deadly three-wicket spell, backed by Zahoor Khan and Imran Tahir with two wickets each, then bowled out Desert Vipers for a paltry 84 runs in 12.1 overs for a massive 157 runs win in the 21st match of the franchise league at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

UAE's Waseem set the tempo for this superlative show from MI Emirates scoring a spectacular 86-run knock off 44 balls with 11 boundaries and four sixes. Fletcher, who played second fiddle, scored 50 off 39 balls with four boundaries and two sixes. Together they put on an opening partnership of 141 runs in 12.3 overs. After this show from the openers, skipper Kieron Pollard hit a 19-ball unbeaten half-century studded with four boundaries and four sixes. He added 89 runs in just 5.2 overs along with Dan Mousley, who cracked an unbeaten knock of 31 runs off 17 balls with three fours and two sixes.

The match was also witness to a funny incident. Mousley, while facing the bowling of Matheesha Pathirana, hit a huge six that landed outside the stadium. A passerby picked up the ball and then walked away. That was not all as Pollard too hit a maximum that landed outside the stadium. This time, however, a man who was walking down the road threw the ball back inside the stadium.

Watch: Pollard Lands Ball Outside Stadium In ILT20. Passerby Does This

When it's raining s, There are 2 types of cricket lovers..

1. Pick and run

2. Pick and return

Which category are you?



Book your tickets now : https://t.co/sv2yt8acyL#DPWorldILT20 #ALeagueApart #DVvMIE pic.twitter.com/P0Es01cMz8 — International League T20 (@ILT20Official) January 29, 2023

MI Emirates not only recorded the highest score of the tournament but also the biggest victory of the tournament. Incidentally, this is also the second-highest score in a T20 league at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium after Balkh Legends had piled up 244 for 6 in 20 overs against Kabul Zwanan in the 2018 Afghanistan Premier League.

Featured Video Of The Day

For First Women's Premier League, Record Bids Worth Rs 4,670 Crore For Five Teams