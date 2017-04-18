 
Kieran Powell, Uncapped Duo In West Indies Squad For Pakistan Series

Updated: 18 April 2017 15:56 IST

West Indies named uncapped batting pair Vishaul Singh and Shimron Hetmeyer and recalled Kieran Powell to face Pakistan in the first Test starting on Friday.

West Indies have announced their squad for the first Test against Pakistan

West Indies named uncapped batting pair Vishaul Singh and Shimron Hetmeyer and recalled Kieran Powell to face Pakistan in the first Test starting on Friday. The 13-man squad for the first in the three-match series at Sabina Park in Kingston is captained by Jason Holder. Three players missing were Marlon Samuels, Darren Bravo and Leon Johnson who toured the United Arab Emirates last year for three Tests against Pakistan.

For Powell this marks a return to the Test stage for the first time since 2014.

He figured in the West Indies' one day international series against England in March and Pakistan this month.

West Indies chairman of selectors Courtney Browne said: "We have a young Test squad, which was admirably led by Jason Holder during the last series and, though there are some noticeable absentees, we believe that the players will give a good account of themselves especially in their own backyard."

West Indies squad:

Jason Holder (capt), Devendra Bishoo, Jermaine Blackwood, Kraigg Brathwaite, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kieran Powell, Vishaul Singh

Highlights
  • West Indies announced 13-man squad for first Test against Pakistan
  • The first Test will be played at Sabina Park in Kingston
  • Uncapped batting pair Vishaul Singh and Shimron Hetmeyer included in team
