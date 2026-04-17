Former England captain Kevin Pietersen was spotted at a liquor store in Gurugram to promote his whisky brand, Dram Bell. Pietersen, who is currently working as a broadcaster for the Indian Premier League (IPL), launched Dram Bell in India in 2024 in association with Ardent Alcobev. Dram Bell, which is imported and bottled in Scotland, is available in two variants in the Indian market - Premium and the 5-year-old Reserve. Amid his stint as an IPL commentator, Pietersen was recently seen at the Discovery Liquor Warehouse, located in Sector 26, Gurugram.

In a viral video, Pietersen was greeted by the staff at the store. He was seen holding a bottle of the five-year-old variant and even pretended to drink straight from the bottle.

Kevin Pietersen visited a liquor shop in Gurugram to promote his own brand and also purchased one of his favorite bottles.



Later on, he started drinking. pic.twitter.com/PAOpeUvxam — Sonu (@Cricket_live247) April 15, 2026

Apart from Dram Bell whiskey, Pietersen has also invested in liquor brands like Gin Soak Premium Dry Gin, and Glacir Vodka.

"Being a brand ambassador is great and it serves a purpose, but when you have skin in the game, you pay a lot more attention. When equity is at play, you put in more time, more emotion, and you really want to build something meaningful," Pietersen told NDTV in an interview last year.

Bottled and manufactured in Scotland, Dram Bell Whisky is imported into India and positioned competitively. On Dram Bell's rised in the Indian market, Pietersen was all of praise for the people behind the brand. "The liquid is fantastic, and the team works 24/7. These guys have decades of experience. That level of dedication matters to me."

Pietersen announced his retirement from the game in March 2018.

"Someone just tweeted to tell me that I scored 30000+ runs including 152 fifty's and 68 hundreds in my pro career. 4 Ashes wins. Home & away! T20 WC win. Beaten India in India. Home & away 100's in all major Test nations apart from Bangladesh. All dedicated to my family who have just been the most unreal supporters through thick & thin! I'm super proud of everything! Thank you for all the quite lovely msgs! I loved entertaining you all! Ciao, cricket! I love this game!," Pietersen wrote on his Instagram account.

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