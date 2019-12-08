 
Kevin Pietersen Asks British PM Boris Johnson About Cricket On 'Future Of Women's Football Bright' Tweet

Updated: 08 December 2019 11:43 IST

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen questioned British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on his tweet that "future of women's football is bright" in the country.

Kevin Pietersen Asks British PM Boris Johnson About Cricket On
Boris Johnson played football with a team of 10-year-old girls. © Twitter

Kevin Pietersen questioned British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on his tweet that "future of women's football is bright" in the country. Sharing pictures of himself playing football with a team of 10-year-old girls, Boris Johnson tweeted: "Today I played football with a brilliant team of 10-year-old girls - the future of women's football is bright! We will invest 550 million euros in grassroots football so more people can play this wonderful sport." Boris Johnson's Twitter post got close to 1,000 replies (at the time of writing) and among them was one from Kevin Pietersen, who led England national team in 15 international matches in 2008.

"Cricket?" Kevin Pietersen asked in reply to Boris Johnson's tweet.

The 39-year-old South Africa-born batsman represented England in 104 Test matches, 136 One-day Internationals and 37 T20 internationals, before being sacked in the aftermath of the 2013-14 Ashes defeat in Australia.

England women's cricket team is one of the most successful women's side in the game. Under the captaincy of Heather Knight, England won the 50-over World Cup in 2017 with a nine-wicket win over India in the final at Lord's.

Having won their first Women's World Cup title in the inaugural edition in 1973, England women have four titles to their name, second highest after Australia's record six titles.

In Women's T20 World Cup, England were crowned as champions in the inaugural edition in 2009. However, they couldn't repeat the feat in the editions after that as Australia clinched record four titles, while the West Indies women claimed a solitary Women's T20 World Cup in the edition hosted by India in 2016.

England women will now be seen in action when they take on Pakistan women in a three-match ODI series, starting on Monday in Kuala Lumpur.

