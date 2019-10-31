England Woman Cricketer Danielle Wyatt Teases Jasprit Bumrah On Gym Selfie

Jasprit Bumrah shared a mirror selfie from a gym session , promising a comeback from the injury as he captioned it "coming soon" with flexed biceps emoji on Twitter and Instagram. Among many heartwarming wishes from fans, England woman cricketer Danielle Wyatt grabbed everyone's attention with a teasing remark. "Baby weights," Danielle Wyatt commented on the post with a grinning face emoji. Following the World Cup 2019, Jasprit Bumrah has played only two Test matches before going out of the action due to a stress fracture in his lower back.

Photo Credit: Instagram

The 25-year-old fast bowler has rose to fame in a short span of time. Bumrah has claimed 103 wickets in 58 One-day Internationals, besides 62 Test wickets and 51 wickets in the shortest format.

Recently in a video tweeted by Mumbai Indians, Bumrah and his mother Daljit Bumrah recalled their days of struggle.

"When he was five-year-old, I lost my husband," recalled fast bowler's mother Daljit Bumrah.

Bumrah joined in saying: "After that we couldn't afford anything. I had one pair of shoes. I used to have one pair of T-shirts. I used to wash them every day and use it again and again.

"So, as a child you know you hear stories that sometimes these things happen that some people come and watch you and you get picked up like this. But it actually happened.

"All these tough times make you strong because you've seen tougher days before," he added.

The Indian bowler is currently in London to get treatment for a stress fracture in his lower back.