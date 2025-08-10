Star India batter Virat Kohli bowed out of Test cricket in May this year, leaving the entire cricket fraternity stunned. The right-handed batter, who is arguably one of the best to have played the game, walked away with 9230 runs in 123 matches. With numerous records to his name, Kohli also widely contributed to the Indian team as a captain and took them to new heights. Being a part of the 'Fab Four', which also included Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, and Joe Root, Kohli can be considered as one of those batters who made Test cricket popular among the masses.

The news of Kohli's Test retirement not only hurt the Indian fans and cricketers but also his rivals abroad. Kiwi batter Kane Williamson recently revealed that he taken aback by the news but also lauded the Indian batter for his decision.

"You never really consider it and you do see some of your opponents and mates making some of these decisions and you think 'gosh, it has been a while', and you're not getting younger," Williamson told Independent.

"It's a reality at some stage. For someone like Virat, who made that decision to go out on his own terms and do what he's done for the game, that's amazing. That's so special," he added.

Williamson further stated it's a bitter truth that every player has to retire one day, no matter how popular or great he is.

"Everyone was caught by surprise because you feel like it will never happen, but it does. I'm more aware of that than most - and that's great," said Williamson.

For the unversed, Kohli also called time on his T20I career after Team India lifted the T20 World Cup in 2024. Along with Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja also announced their retirements from the shortest format.

Just like Kohli, India skipper Rohit also bowed of Test cricket in May this year, paving way for Shubman Gill to become the next Test captain. Both Kohli and Rohit are still playing the ODIs and aim to feature in the 2027 ODI World Cup.