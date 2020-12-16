New Zealand captain Kane Williamson took to social media on Wednesday to announce the arrival of a baby girl in his family. Williamson shared a picture of himself holding his new-born on Instagram. "Overjoyed to welcome a beautiful baby girl into our family," the New Zealand skipper captioned the post. Soon after Williamson shared the news, former and current cricketers flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

India captain Virat Kohli, who himself is set to become a father, lead the wishes from cricket fraternity.

"Congratulations to the both of you for this blessing in your lives. Lots of love from us to you," Kohli wrote.

Williamson's Indian Premier League teammates Bhuvneshwar Kumar, David Warner and Rashid Khan also congratulated the 30-year-old batsman.

Former India cricketers Virender Sehwag and Suresh Raina too congratulated Williamson.

Williamson had opted out of the second Test against the West Indies last week to be with his wife in Tauranga.

The prolific top-order batsman had scored a double-century in the first Test against the West Indies. Williamson had scored 251 runs to help his side secure a comfortable win by an innings and 134 runs.

In the second Test, Tom Latham took over the leadership role in the absence of Williamson and led the hosts to another huge win that helped them sweep the two-match series, 2-0.

Williamson will next be seen in the upcoming T20I series against Pakistan. He will miss the first T20I, but will return for the final two matches.