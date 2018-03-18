 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Kagiso Rabada Awaits ICC Decision, Included In South Africa's Squad For Third Test

Updated: 18 March 2018 17:49 IST

Rabada's case will be heard by New Zealand judicial commissioner Michael Heron on Monday, with a verdict due to be announced within 48 hours.

Kagiso Rabada Awaits ICC Decision, Included In South Africa
Kagiso Rabada has appealed against his two-match ban © AFP

Hopeful South Africa have named pacer Kagiso Rabada, who has been suspended for the rest of the ongoing four-match Test series against Australia, in their 17-member squad for the third Test that begins at Newlands on Thursday. Rabada appealed against his two-match ban and his case will be heard by New Zealand judicial commissioner Michael Heron by teleconference on Monday, with a verdict due to be announced within 48 hours. In case, the number one Test bowler in the world loses his appeal, Duanne Olivier and Chris Morris are also there in the squad to take Rabada's place in the playing XI.

Rabada was the Man of the Match in South Africa's series-levelling six-wicket victory in the second Test in Port Elizabeth. But he made contact with Steve Smith after dismissing the Australian captain and was penalised three demerit points, which took him to the eight-point threshold which triggers an automatic two-match ban.

If Rabada is absent, the selectors may be tempted to pick not just a direct replacement but also consider adding a fast bowling all-rounder such as Morris to bolster the bowling options.

SA Chief selector Linda Zondi said the squad would be pruned in time to allow players not selected for the Test team to play for their franchises in domestic matches starting on Thursday.

Both teams took a break from cricket after the Port Elizabeth Test but will start their preparations for the third Test on Monday.

South African squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (WK), Theunis de Bruyn, AB de Villiers, Dean Elgar, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Duanne Olivier, Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada.

(With AFP inputs)

Topics : Cricket South Africa Cricket Team Kagiso Rabada
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Rabada has been suspended for the rest of the Test series
  • Rabada appealed against his two-match ban
  • Rabada was the Man of the Match in Port Elizabeth
Related Articles
South Africa vs Australia: Kagiso Rabada Test Ban Appeal To Be Heard On Monday
South Africa vs Australia: Kagiso Rabada Test Ban Appeal To Be Heard On Monday
Kagiso Rabada Appeals Two-Test Ban, Vernon Philander Blasts Steve Smith
Kagiso Rabada Appeals Two-Test Ban, Vernon Philander Blasts Steve Smith
South Africa vs Australia: Kagiso Rabada
South Africa vs Australia: Kagiso Rabada's Ban A Boon For Visitors, Feels Brad Haddin
Suspended Kagiso Rabada Claims Top Bowling Spot In ICC Test Rankings
Suspended Kagiso Rabada Claims Top Bowling Spot In ICC Test Rankings
Kagiso Rabada Suspended For Two Tests After Breaching ICC Code Of Conduct
Kagiso Rabada Suspended For Two Tests After Breaching ICC Code Of Conduct
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 13 March 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.