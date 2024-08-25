Star Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan is one of the finest batters currently. Rizwan, who is currently playing for Pakistan in a two-match Test series against Bangladesh, became the first keeper from his country to score 150 or more in a Test innings since Kamran Akmal in 2009. Apart from being a world class cricketer, Rizwan is also famous for his on-field antics. From fake cramping to incessant appealing behind the sticks, Rizwan can prove to be a bit of nuisance for the umpires.

However, Indian umpire Anil Chaudhary remains unfazed, despite Rizwan's best efforts. In a recent interaction, Chaudhary likened Rizwan to a pigeon while referring to his appeals from behind the stumps. The 59-year-old also recalled that he once told his fellow umpire not to come under pressure while officiating against Rizwan.

"Haan, maine pichle saal Asia Cup me ki thi (umpiring). Vo (Rizwan) har baat pe appeal karta hai. Lekin karta rahe. Maine dusre umpire ko bola ki ye bahut appeal karta hai dhyaan rakhna. Vo kabutar ki tarah koodta rehta hai idhar se udhar. He told me 'main dene hi waala tha but tune bola tha to mujhe yaad aa gaya.' Isn't he the one who puts something like a lipstick. (Yes, I did (umpiring) in the Asia Cup last year. He (Rizwan) appeals on every matter. But let him do that. I told the second umpire that he appeals a lot, so be careful. He keeps jumping like a pigeon. The other umpire told me 'I was about to give out but remembered what you said about him.' Isn't he the one who puts something like a lipstick (Zinc Oxide)," Chaudhary said on 2 Sloggers podcast.

He also warned Rizwan and other keepers not to make unnecessary appeals, or else, the umpires won't even give the right calls.

"Agar umpire acha hai to vo wicketkeepers ko pakad lega. Jitne bhi keepers hain aaj sun lein, faaltu ki appeal karoge to jo hoga vo bhi nahi milega. (If the umpire is good, he can outsmart the wicketkeepers. This is a warning to all the keepers, if you appeal for no reason, you won't even get the right calls)," he added.