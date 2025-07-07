Legendary India captain MS Dhoni turned 44 on Monday, and celebrated the occasion with his friends in Ranchi. In a viral video, Dhoni is seen seeking permission before cutting a cake on his 44th birthday. "Kaat dein? (Can I cut it now?)," Dhoni can be seen asking the guy who was capturing the moment. After putting the knife on the cake, Dhoni made sure that everyone got a piece of it and also took small bites of it when others approached him to feed the cake.

MS Dhoni celebrating his 44th Birthday pic.twitter.com/SYVATE9FUG — (@WorshipDhoni) July 7, 2025

Dhoni remains an active cricketer exclusively in the Indian Premier League, havind retired from internationals in August 2020.

Rated highly for his calmness under pressure which would make most crumble helplessly, and his tactical excellence, Dhoni, since his international debut in 2004 till now, during these last few years of his career with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has made a name for himself as one of India's most beloved sons, who has given back to his country and city of Ranchi, everything it could have asked him for.

With 17,266 international runs, 829 dismissals and 538 matches across formats for India, Dhoni is not only amongst the world's greatest players but also a revolutionary.

Besides Australia's Adam Gilchrist, he was among the first wicketkeeper-batters who showed the world that keepers could bat really well. At a time when the bare minimum of catching and stumping was required out of a wicketkeeper, Dhoni pushed the envelope further, contributing runs with the consistency and hunger of a top-order batting giant. He formed a formidable middle-order with Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina.

Dhoni's strongest format is the ODIs. In 350 ODIs, he scored 10,773 runs at an average of 50.57. He scored 10 centuries and 73 fifties for India, with the best score of 183*. He is India's sixth-highest scorer in ODIs (with Sachin Tendulkar at the top with 18,426 runs). The fact that he managed to score 10,000-plus runs at an average of over 50 while coming down the order makes his statistics even more astonishing.

He led India in 200 ODI matches, winning 110, losing 74. Five games were tied, while 11 failed to produce a result. He has a winning percentage of 55. Dhoni has won the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 and ICC Champions Trophy 2013 for India as a skipper.

Coming to his long-format career, Dhoni played 90 matches, scoring 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09. He scored six centuries and 33 half-centuries, with the best score of 224. He is the 14th-highest scorer for India in Tests.

As a captain, he led India in 60 Test matches, out of which they won 27 matches, lost 18 and drew 15. With a win percentage of 45.00, he is one of India's most successful skippers across all eras. He led Team India to the number one ranking in the ICC Test Rankings. He is also the only Indian skipper to whitewash Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, doing so in the 2010-11 and 2012-13 series.

(With ANI Inputs)