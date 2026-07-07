Justin Greaves and Shai Hope compiled centuries and guided West Indies to 406-5 in reply to Sri Lanka's 549-9 declared on the fourth morning of the second Test on Monday. Greaves was 131 not out at lunch beside captain Roston Chase on 8. The West Indies trailed by 143 runs. The Sri Lanka bowlers continued to toil on a placid pitch and prised out only Hope, who was stumped on 112 in bizarre fashion close to lunch. Hope tried to pad away left-arm spinner Sonal Dinusha's length ball down the leg side but missed and in the process came out of his crease. Wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis couldn't collect the ball cleanly but it ricocheted onto the stumps after hitting his gloves.

Hope hit 10 boundaries and dominated not only the pacers but also Prabath Jayasuriya by using his feet well against the spinner.

His departure ended a superb 242-run stand with Greaves, who has 13 fours.

The West Indies resumed on 318-4 and Hope should have been out without adding to his overnight score of 86 when he edged Milan Rathnayake's second ball down the leg side. However, Sri Lanka didn't review the on-field umpire's not out decision.

Hope missed the innings win in the first test due to a shoulder injury in training but returned and knocked off his third century in his last five tests off 199 balls.

Greaves resumed on 85 and also raised his second test hundred in Antigua off 201 balls with a quick single.

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