Pakistan's former Prime Minister and World Cup-winning cricket captain, Imran Khan, appears no closer to the end of his legal and personal ordeal. Having faced severe health challenges while incarcerated, Khan has now spoken out regarding the treatment of his wife, Bushra Bibi. He has condemned Pakistan's judicial system for what he describes as "inhumane treatment," alleging that authorities are using her as a means to "blackmail" him. These remarks were conveyed through his son, Kasim, following a conversation over the Eid weekend.

As reported in The Independent, Khan stated: "The judges in this country should be ashamed of themselves. Time and again, we have approached the judiciary, but they have sold their souls for personal gain. They know they cannot break me, so they turn to my wife. How can they allow this inhumane treatment of Bushra Bibi, simply to blackmail me?"

Khan further detailed his wife's conditions, claiming she is being held in complete isolation. "She is kept in total seclusion, permitted only 30 minutes with me per week, and even that is often denied," he alleged.

The former cricketer's health has also drawn international scrutiny. He recently received treatment for an eye condition after his legal team reported he had lost 85% of the vision in his right eye. This situation prompted 14 international cricket legends, including Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, to write to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, urging that Khan be treated with "dignity and basic human consideration."

Imran Khan's Health Crisis In Detention

Imran Khan has been imprisoned since August 2023 under various legal charges. In March 2026, following an order from the Islamabad High Court, a five-member medical board examined him at Adiala Jail. They confirmed a diagnosis of Central Retinal Vein Occlusion (CRVO), a serious condition often linked to cardiovascular risks, high blood pressure, and diabetes, which can lead to permanent vision loss.

While the government maintains that his detention is strictly a legal matter, the combination of his prolonged imprisonment and deteriorating health has intensified the debate over whether his treatment is fair, further heightening tensions in Pakistan's volatile political landscape.