Jos Buttler Benefits From Pakistan Match Performance, Jumps To 63rd Position In ICC Rankings

Batsman Jos Buttler made significant gains in the ICC Test Player Rankings after his match-winning knock helped England thrash Pakistan by an innings and 55 runs in the second Test at Headingley in Leeds to finish the two-match series at 1-1. Buttler's player-of-the-match effort of 80 not out has lifted him 19 places to 63rd position in the latest ICC rankings. Apart from Buttler, opener Alastair Cook (up one place to 13th), Dawid Malan (up one place to 60th) and Dominic Bess (up 23 places to 92) are the others to gain.

England pacer Stuart Broad's figures of three for 38 and three for 28 have helped him gain two spots and move to 12th place, the position on which he had started the series while Chris Woakes has gained one spot to reach 34th place after taking four wickets in the match.

James Anderson's five wickets have helped him gain three points to reach within five points of top-ranked Kagiso Rabada (897 points).

For Pakistan, Mohammad Abbas and Mohammad Amir have retained their 20th and 32nd places respectively, while leg-spinning all-rounder Shadab Khan has moved up three places to 93rd among bowlers and 22 places to 108th among batsmen. Fast bowler Faheem Ashraf (up 18 places to 98th) and middle-order batsman Haris Sohail (up two places to 77th) are the other gainers in the latest rankings.

Seventh-ranked Pakistan could have swapped places with fifth-ranked England had they managed to win the second Test but the result means there are no change of places on the ICC Test Team Rankings with England losing one point and Pakistan gaining one.