 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Jos Buttler "Apologises" For His On-Field Expletive-Laden Rant At Vernon Philander

Updated: 12 January 2020 18:50 IST

Jos Buttler said that in Test cricket emotions run high, and although for players, these things don't mean anything, for the viewers it goes out as a bad message.

Jos Buttler "Apologises" For His On-Field Expletive-Laden Rant At Vernon Philander
Jos Buttler had come under fire for his foul-mouthed rant at Vernon Philander. © AFP

England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler has apologised for his expletive laden on-field rant during the second Test against South Africa. However, he has also questioned the need for viewers to have access to the audio from stump microphones. Buttler was fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the fifth day of the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

Buttler was found to have breached Article 2.3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "use of an audible obscenity during an international match" following an incident with Vernon Philander of South Africa.

"I fully understand that as role models, we have a duty to behave in a certain way. I would like to apologise and understand that is not the way to behave. I take the slap on the wrist," Buttler told reporters on Sunday.

"It was the heat of the moment and a bit of red mist. But it is all done and can now be swept under the carpet so we can move on," he added.

Buttler said that in Test cricket emotions run high, and although for players, these things don't mean anything, for the viewers it goes out as a bad message.

"In Test cricket, there is high emotion at times. There can be things said that don't mean anything, but for the viewers at home it can come across very poorly," he said.

"It is a tough one, we understand that it adds to the viewer experience to have stump mics to hear a bit of what goes on.

"But I think the players like the thinking of what happens on the field, stays on the field, and isn't heard necessarily by everyone at home," he said.

Buttler also pointed out that the energy created "around the bat" puts pressure on the home team.

"It is easy to say vocal is the way to do things, but your actions also speak loud as well. One of the good things in that last game was the way we hunted as a team," he said.

"We have a number of young guys under the age of 24 in the side and they were fantastic at creating energy around the bat and putting pressure on the opposition.

"The two games have played in a great spirit... They have been hard-fought and the series is set up really well at 1-1," Buttler said.

The third Test starts at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Thursday.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Joseph Charles Buttler Jos Buttler Vernon Darryl Philander Vernon Philander Cricket
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2020 news, check out the India vs Sri Lanka 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Jos Buttler has apologised for his expletive laden on-field rant
  • Jos Buttler was fined 15 per cent of his match fee after the second Test
  • The third Test starts at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Thursday
Related Articles
South Africa vs England: Jos Buttler Fined 15 Percent Match Fee For "Use Of Audible Obscenity" In 2nd Test
South Africa vs England: Jos Buttler Fined 15 Percent Match Fee For "Use Of Audible Obscenity" In 2nd Test
Jos Buttler Sparks Outrage After Expletive-Laden Rant At Vernon Philander
Jos Buttler Sparks Outrage After Expletive-Laden Rant At Vernon Philander
South Africa vs England: Jos Buttler Looking To Be "Bit More Positive" Ahead Of 2nd Test
South Africa vs England: Jos Buttler Looking To Be "Bit More Positive" Ahead Of 2nd Test
Ravichandran Ashwin To Mankad "Anyone That Goes Out Of The Crease" In IPL 2020
Ravichandran Ashwin To Mankad "Anyone That Goes Out Of The Crease" In IPL 2020
Clive Lloyd Knighted, England World Cup Heroes Receive Honours
Clive Lloyd Knighted, England World Cup Heroes Receive Honours
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 08 January 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.