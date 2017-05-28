 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Jonty Rhodes Posts Picture With Newborn Baby, Twitter Goes Gaga

Updated: 28 May 2017 17:48 IST

Mumbai Indians fielding coach Jonty Rhodes posted a picture with his newborn son, Nathan Jon, on Sunday.

Jonty Rhodes Posts Picture With Newborn Baby, Twitter Goes Gaga
South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes with his son Nathan Jon. © Twitter

Jonty Rhodes seems to have a strong connection with India. The South African cricketer named his daughter 'India Jeanne Rhodes' and on the day of the IPL 2017 final the Rhodes family welcomed a baby boy at the Surya Child Care Hospital in Santacruz, Mumbai. The Mumbai Indians fielding coach broke the news on Twitter a week back, and on Sunday took to the social media platform again to post a picture with his son -- Nathan Jon. The post immediately was a hit, garnering more than 1.5K 'likes' on Twitter and more than 200 'retweets'. Twitteratis, mostly from India, congratulated the cricketer with a few even requesting for a name change.

In the picture, Rhodes is seen cradling his son in his arms with a caption: 1 week ago @mipaltan won IPL10; and Nathan Jon chose me to be his dad #fatherson #makeinindia #2kids2cups.

Twitter quickly went into meltdown as wishes poured in while some provided an alternative name for Nathan Jon.

Rhodes' daughter was also born at a hospital in Mumbai two years ago during the IPL 8 season.

The South African was with the Mumbai Indians for the IPL 10 final in Hyderabad when his son was born.

Rhodes' wife gave birth to the baby, weighing around 3.7 kg, on Sunday evening, without any complication through water delivery, Dr Amit Dhurandar of Surya Hospital in suburban Santacruz had told PTI.

Topics : Mumbai Indians South Africa Jonty Rhodes Cricket
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Jonty Rhodes posts a picture with his son
  • Nathan Jon was born in Mumbai on the day of IPL 10 final
  • Some fans on Twitter suggested an alternative name for Nathan Jon
Related Articles
Jonty Rhodes Receives Special Gift Ahead Of RPS vs MI IPL 2017 Final
Jonty Rhodes Receives Special Gift Ahead Of RPS vs MI IPL 2017 Final
IPL 2017: Jonty Rhodes' Daughter 'India' Is A Die-Hard Fan Of Virat Kohli
IPL 2017: Jonty Rhodes' Daughter 'India' Is A Die-Hard Fan Of Virat Kohli
England Will Struggle in India: Jonty Rhodes
England Will Struggle in India: Jonty Rhodes
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 18 May 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.