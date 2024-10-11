Former England captain Joe Root missed out on his maiden Test triple hundred in the ongoing match against Pakistan at the Multan Cricket Stadium. Despite batting for a brutal 601 minutes in scorching heat of Multan, Root achieved a career-best total of 261 runs in the first innings. He and Harry Brook, who scored his maiden Test triple century, added a record 454 runs for the 4th wicket as England piled 823/7d in the first innings, taking a lead of 267 runs.

When Salman Ali Agha finally broke the partnership in the 137th over, Root was already exhausted while his match kit and undergarments were completely drenched in sweat.

With Brook and England's tail piling more misery on the Pakistan bowlers, Root decided to take off his match gear, including his undergarments, to dry them under the sun.

In a viral picture, which was posted by England's Barmy Army, Root had placed gear near the boundary rope to dry them.

Wondering how exhausted Joe Root must be after his mammoth stint in the middle?



He's currently drying his soaking wet kit in the baking Multan sun #PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/GWEJDjSmA8 — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) October 10, 2024

Here's how internet reacted:

Joe Root is drying all his clothes including underwear and vest on the Pakistani ground.#PAKvsENG pic.twitter.com/QUaPDTNRyO — jataayu (@WoKyaHotaHai) October 10, 2024

Joe Root was drying his wet kit in the Multan sun after the heroic innings. [: The Barmy Army] pic.twitter.com/70ZJijIcWQ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 10, 2024

Meanwhile, England bowlers sparked a Pakistan batting collapse to put the visitors in withing touching distance off a big win.

Pakistan were struggling on 152-6 at the close of the fourth day, with Agha Salman unbeaten on 41 and Aamer Jamal on 27 not out.

The pair added a fighting 70 for the seventh wicket, with the home team still needing 115 runs to avoid an innings defeat.

Pakistan's collapse marked a quick turnaround to the match after a flat Multan stadium pitch saw 1,379 runs scored for the loss of just 17 wickets.

It was a familiar story of second innings failure for Pakistan as skipper Shan Masood (11), Babar Azam (five) and Saim Ayub (25) were dismissed before the total passed 50.

Masood was dropped twice on five and seven but miscued a shot off pace bowler Gus Atkinson, who also had Azam caught behind with a sharp delivery.

It became 5-59 when Mohammad Rizwan fell for 10 to fast bowler Brydon Carse.

Saud Shakeel and Agha took Pakistan to 82 when spinner Jack Leach came into the act, getting Shakeel caught behind for 29.

Atkinson has figures of 2-28 and Carse 2-39.

(With AFP Inputs)