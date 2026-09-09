England Test captain Joe Root continues to scale new heights in the format. The star right-handed batter, who has scored a staggering 14,208 Test runs in 168 matches at an average of 50.38 with the help of 41 centuries, added another feather to his illustrious cap. This time, the record didn't come with the bat but through his appearance in the third and final Test of the series against Pakistan at Edgbaston, Birmingham. This turned out to be the 169th game for the England superstar, who now individually holds the third position on the list of players with the most Test matches.

India's Sachin Tendulkar is at the helm of affairs with 200 Test matches to his name. He is followed by England's James Anderson whose tally stands at 188. Root has now played one game more than Ricky Ponting and Steve Waugh. The Australian duo jointly hold the fourth position with 168 Test matches each.

Root welcomed former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen's appointment as a specialist mentor for the team's white-ball sides, highlighting Pietersen's experience and influence.

Root, who played alongside Pietersen early in his England career, said he regularly followed and learned from him, particularly during the 2012/13 tour of India. He recalled training alongside Pietersen, observing his preparation and seeking advice on how to improve his batting against spin. Root described Pietersen as open, honest and highly helpful.

"I am probably the last player to have played with him still going. I really enjoyed him as a senior player coming into the team. He was someone that I would be shadowing all the time. That first Tour of India (2012/13) in particular, I tried to buddy up with him in the nets, watch how he practised, watch how he did things, ask him for advice and he was really open, really honest, very helpful in terms of how to get the best out of my game against spin," Root said ahead of the third Test against Pakistan.

"If he can offer that kind of stuff in a coaching capacity as he did as a senior player, then I think it's really going to benefit us as a group," Root added.

Root believes Pietersen's extensive cricketing knowledge will be valuable to England ahead of next year's ODI World Cup.

"I think you want people to give their honest opinion. Why would you get him involved if you didn't want him to tell you what he thinks and to give his insight into the game," he said.

"He is very knowledgeable, he has got a very good understanding of batting in particular and he's got a huge amount of energy. So, I think he's going to be great for the group and I'm really looking forward to getting him involved," Root added.

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