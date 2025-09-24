Veteran pacer Ishant Sharma has recalled a hilarious incident involving Delhi Ranji teammate Ayush Badoni. While speaking on Raj Shamani's podcast, the 37-year-old revealed that how playfully sledged the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter during their Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2024. It all happened after the 25-year-old welcomed him with a boundary. However, the lanky pacer's antics didn't really help as Badoni scored a fighting half-century to take his team to a competitive total. For the unversed, Ishant has played under Badoni's captaincy in domestic cricket.

"See, it's a competitive sport, you've to do well, and even he has to do well. The aim is the same for everyone: that your team should win. See, it happens that like Delhi boy Badoni, we were playing in Lucknow. It was last year [in IPL] that he hit me for a four and was staring at him, and I said Badoni, 'Jeb me daal ke le jaunga tujhe, jeb mein' (I would take you in my pocket), and he put his eyes down, and that's how things go. So, these are funny things, and no chance these things continue off the field," said Ishant.

Ishant, who is currently not in the scheme of things as far as the Indian team is concerned, played for Delhi Capitals in the IPL last year. However, he was released by the team ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, where he was roped in by the Gujarat Titans (GT).

The Delhi-born pacer also issued clarification over his exchange with DC batter Ashutosh Sharma. He revealed that he didn't lose any match fees or face demerit points, blaming the media for unnecessary negative publicity.

"Nothing happened with Ashutosh; it's just to hype things up. I bowled him a slower bouncer, he tried a pull shot, and got hit on the biceps. It was 50 degrees, and I asked him to swear where he got hit. He said Brother, it was hit here (biceps). That's it. If there was anything as such, then there must have been match fees cut and demerit points, but there wasn't anything as such; it didn't happen. He's so junior and playing, why would I say anything?" he added.