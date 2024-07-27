Shubman Gill is all set to replace Jasprit Bumrah as the Indian cricket team vice-captain in the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh, according to a report by Revsportz. The youngster was reportedly as Rohit Sharma's deputy in white-ball cricket over the past few games and it looks like Gill will also be given an extremely important role in red-ball cricket. Gill is currently considered as one of the big contenders to take over the captaincy in all formats and this move can be a huge step in that direction. Coming to the series against Bangladesh, the opening Test will be played on September 19 in Chennai, while the second encounter will be played on September 27 at Green Park in Nagpur.

Gill will also be the vice-captain in the both the T20I and ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav, the newly-appointed T20I captain, asserted that India will continue to play the aggressive brand of cricket which hallmarked the regime of his predecessor Rohit Sharma.

Under Rohit, who retired from T20Is after the World Cup triumph in the Americas, India played a template-changing attacking game from last year's ODI showpiece at home.

“The same train will go ahead; only the engine has changed and the bogies remain unchanged,” Suryakumar said on the eve of the first of the three T20Is against Sri Lanka here.

“Nothing changes; the brand of cricket remains the same. It (the captaincy role) doesn't change anything. It has given me an added responsibility. It is good that now I can do a 'walk the talk',” he added.

For that, Suryakumar said he wanted to tread the path that Rohit had set during his captaincy stint.

"What I have learnt from Rohit is that he was always a leader on the ground and off it,” he said.

“He was not just a captain — there is a lot of difference between the two. He was a leader who stood in the middle of the group and showed people the way.

"How to play T20 cricket and how to win a tournament? That is what I have learnt from him," he elaborated.

(With PTI inputs)