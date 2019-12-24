 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Jasprit Bumrah Gears Up For First Competitive Game After Recovering From Injury

Updated: 24 December 2019 19:51 IST

Jasprit Bumrah's fitness will be tested ahead of his national comeback when he turns out for Gujarat in their Ranji Trophy match against Kerala.

Jasprit Bumrah Gears Up For First Competitive Game After Recovering From Injury
Jasprit Bumrah last played for India during the Test series in the West Indies. © AFP

Star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah's fitness will be tested ahead of his national comeback when he turns out for Gujarat in their Ranji Trophy match against Kerala, beginning in Surat on Wednesday. Bumrah, who has been out of action since September due to a stress fracture, was on Monday named in the India squad for the home T20s and ODIs against Sri Lanka and Australia, respectively, next month.

All eyes will be on the 26-year-old in the Ranji Trophy game and among those in attendance will be chief selector MSK Prasad.

Bumrah, who has become India's go-to bowler in all three formats, last played for India during the Test series in West Indies.

In the second game in Jamaica, he became only the third Indian to take a Test hat-trick after veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh and pacer Irfan Pathan.

His comeback was expected after he bowled full tilt in a training session ahead of the second ODI against the West Indies in Visakhapatnam last week.

Bumrah has taken 62 Test wickets in 12 games at 19.24 besides 103 and 51 scalps in ODIs and T20s respectively at 21.88 and 20.17.

Bumrah's state team's pace attack will be bolstered by his presence.

Gujarat come into their second game of the tournament after comfortably beating Hyderabad in an away game.

Kerala, on the other hand, will be under pressure to deliver following their defeat to Bengal at home.

In their tournament-opener, Kerala had allowed Delhi to escape with a draw.

The visiting side will bank on Sanju Samson's good form to pull it through.

Samson, who is part of India's T20 squad, scored a hundred in Kerala's last game against Bengal. 



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Jasprit Jasbirsingh Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Jasprit Bumrah's fitness will be tested ahead of his national comeback
  • Bumrah will play for Gujarat in their Ranji Trophy match against Kerala
  • Chief selector MSK Prasad is expected to attend the game
Related Articles
Jasprit Bumrah Returns For Sri Lanka T20Is, Australia ODIs, Rohit Sharma Rested For T20Is
Jasprit Bumrah Returns For Sri Lanka T20Is, Australia ODIs, Rohit Sharma Rested For T20Is
India Squads For Sri Lanka, Australia Series To Be Announced On December 23
India Squads For Sri Lanka, Australia Series To Be Announced On December 23
Mumbai Indians "Closely Monitoring" Jasprit Bumrah
Mumbai Indians "Closely Monitoring" Jasprit Bumrah's Recovery, Says Mahela Jayawardene
Sourav Ganguly To Look Into Jasprit Bumrah
Sourav Ganguly To Look Into Jasprit Bumrah's NCA Fitness Test Saga
"You
"You'll Have To Face Me In Nets": Jasprit Bumrah Welcomes Chris Lynn To Mumbai Indians
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 16 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.