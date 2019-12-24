 
"Different Rules For Different Players": Harbhajan Singh Accuses Team India Selectors Of Favouritism

Updated: 24 December 2019 16:36 IST

Team India selectors overlooked Suryakumar Yadav for selection in either of the three India squads they announced on Monday.

Harbhajan Singh has publicly criticised the national selectors time and again. © AFP

Harbhajan Singh accused national cricket team selectors of being biased after they overlooked Suryakumar Yadav for selection in either of the three India squads they announced on Monday. The MSK Prasad-led selection panel named India's squads for upcoming bilateral series against Sri Lanka and Australia, and the India A squad for the tour of New Zealand. Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh, who has publicly criticised the national selectors time and again, slammed the committee, claiming that it has "different rules for different players".

"I keep wondering what's wrong @surya_14kumar have done? Apart from scoring runs like others who keep getting picked for Team India, India A and India B. Why different rules for different players?" Harbhajan tweeted on Tuesday.

In November, Harbhajan had taken a jibe at national selectors for dropping wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson from the squad for the series against the West Indies.

The 39-year-old off-spinner had expressed his disappointment with the current selection panel in reply to a tweet posted by Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor.

"Very disappointed to see @IamSanjuSamson dropped without a chance. He carried the drinks for three T20Is and has been promptly discarded. Are they testing his batting or his heart?" Tharoor had tweeted.

Harbhajan replied with a broken heart emoji, saying: "I guess they r testing his heart #selectionpanelneedtobechanged need strong people there.. hope dada @SGanguly99 will do the needful."

Mumbai-based batsman Suryakumar Yadav has scored 4,920 runs in 73 first-class matches.

