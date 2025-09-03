The topic of 'workload management' in Indian cricket remains a controversial one. While there are some who feel players' load in modern cricket needs to be managed efficiently because of the amount of cricket they play, others feel service towards the country comes first. Jasprit Bumrah's case remains one of the most debated ones over 'workload management', especially as the marquee pacer often skips international assignments but is always prepared to play the Indian Premier League.

Irfan Pathan, a former India all-rounder, gave Australia skipper Pat Cummins' example as he launched a scathing attack at Bumrah and head coach Gautam Gambhir over the pacer's 'workload management'.

While Pathan isn't against Bumrah's workload being managed, he doesn't understand the point where the pacer has to be rested for all-important assignments like the England Test tour.

"I just have one thing to say, you would have heard recently that Pat Cummins will skip many games to manage his workload for the Ashes. But will Cummins manage his workload during the Ashes? My question is that only. By all means, manage workload, yes. SENA countries are tough places to go and win. There, your main bowlers must play as many games as they can. During the series, a top series, you will not get the result if you look to manage workload there," he said during a chat with media in a group call arranged by the Sony Sports Network, the broadcasters of the Asia Cup 2025.

"About the workload, there has been a lot of talk about it. I feel that there are some important players, Jasprit Bumrah or any other fast bowler, you manage everybody's workload. You should as well and the set-up has been outstanding from BCCI and NCA. The workload is managed really well," he added.

It was India head coach Gautam Gambhir who had declared before the start of the England tour that Bumrah will only feature in three matches. That is exactly what happened. With his blunt verdict on the workload management call, Irfan also questioned Gambhir's stance.

When asked about India's X-factor in the Asia Cup, Irfan had no qualms in picking mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy's name.

"You always think all-rounders bring the x-factor but I'll be excited to actually see how Varun Chakravarthy goes because you must know that there will be a redemption story," he said.

"Varun was picked for the World Cup in Dubai which happened in 2021. I don't think so he did that well at that particular time. My eyes will be on Varun Chakravarthy because he has a lot of confidence and he can definitely come with the x-factor," he said.