Yograj Singh, father of former Indian cricket team all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, believes that Jasprit Bumrah and other bowlers should be groomed into all-rounders. In a recent interaction, Yograj pointed out that the current India bowlers do not regularly contribute with their bat. He advised the team management to make the bowlers practice for 1-2 hours daily with the bat and make sure that they are turned into all-rounder prospects. Yograj refused to call them 'tailenders' and said that India need to go back to the time when they had proper all-rounders in the side like Yuvraj Singh and Virender Sehwag.

“The problem with the Indian squad, at the moment, is that we are not looking to make the bowlers into all-rounders. Kapil Dev was never given batting in the nets, I was yelling at the top of my voice, ‘Kapil ko batting karao'. At that time, he used to come in at No.11, score 70-80 runs, so no one was looking ahead," Yograj Singh told InsideSport in an interview.

“Nowadays, Bumrah and all these bowlers, what you call them tail enders, I don't. You are not looking ahead that they can be groomed into very very good all-rounders. If you work with them, make them bat in the nets for 1-2 hours daily after the session, I think that could be the best thing that could happen,” he added.

Yograj went on to claim that if Arshdeep Singh was in the playing XI, India would have won the Test series against England 5-0 because of the difference that his batting could have made.

“Even in England, we could have won 5-0 if Arshdeep was there in the squad. We could have won the series 3-2, had we not lost at Lord's by 21 runs. They (the tail-enders) could not win it, they could not achieve it, because we never give them a chance with the bat.”