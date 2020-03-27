Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Jasprit Bumrah Becomes "Amateur Gardner" Amid COVID-19 Pandemic. See Pictures

Updated: 27 March 2020 16:39 IST

Jasprit Bumrah took to Twitter to reveal how he is using his time at home to reflect on various aspects of his life.

Jasprit Bumrah posted a couple of pictures on Twitter. © Twitter

Jasprit Bumrah, India's frontline fast-bowler, took to Twitter on Friday to reveal how he is using the time at home to pick up new hobbies and reflect on various aspects of his life as the country is in complete lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic. "Using this time to reflect on the aspects of my life that are truly important and picking up some new hobbies along the way. #AmateurGardener #StayHome," Jasprit Bumrah shared a couple of pictures with his fans on Twitter.

The 26-year-old fast-bowler was part of the One-day International squad for the series against South Africa, which was called off due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Bumrah, much like other Indian cricketers, is spending time at home as India fights against the coronavirus pandemic.

Indian cricketers are using social media to interact with their fans and urging them to follow government's guidelines after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown on March 24.

On Thursday, India's vice-captain in the limited overs format Rohit Sharma took to Instagram to talk to former England batsman Kevin Pietersen and later with his India teammate Yuzvendra Chahal.

Bumrah plays alongside Rohit Sharma for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Apart from international cricket, coronavirus has also impacted the start of the 13th edition of the IPL.

Due to the ongoing crisis, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has postponed the start of the cash-rich league to April 15 from its original scheduled date of March 29.

Jasprit Jasbirsingh Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Cricket
