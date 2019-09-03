Jammu And Kashmir Cricket Team To Hold Camp In Vadodara, Says Irfan Pathan

The Jammu and Kashmir cricket team is set to have its camp in Vadodara from Thursday as they prepare for this year's domestic season. The move comes in the light of the developments in Srinagar which saw the players being asked to leave the Valley due to security reasons. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan who is now the mentor-cum-coach of the side confirmed the development. "By today all the boys have assembled in Jammu. There are 27 of them, half from Jammu and half from Kashmir. We had a meeting and decided we would give an advertisement on television, on a local Kashmiri channel. So from there, the boys assembled in Jammu and the camp will be held in Vadodara," Irfan told IANS.