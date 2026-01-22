Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan suggested that he would love to rope in Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for the European T20 Premier League (ETPL) once they retire from international cricket. Abhishek, who is one of the co-owners of the ICC-sanctioned European T20 Premier League, was at an event in Sydney when he was asked about the two stalwarts. A reporter asked him whether there is a chance that players like Kohli or Rohit will be a part of the competition in the future and his reply has gone viral. “Hum aapse darkhwast karna chahte hain ki jab Chiku (Virat Kohli) aur Rohit retire ho jaayein, aap unhe kahe idhar khelein sabse pehle. Aap jo bhi bolte ho, woh sunte hain (We request you that when Kohli and Rohit retire, you ask them to play here first. Whatever you say, they listen to)," the actor replied.

Meanwhile, he also expressed hope for India's ICC T20 World Cup win, saying that "there would be nothing greater" than Men in Blue successfully defending their title on home soil.

Speaking during a virtual interaction with ANI, Abhishek said about India's T20 World Cup chances, "India jeetega (India will win). Fingers crossed. Prayers going up. Hope we win it on home soil. There would be nothing greater."

The action has been allotted to eight stadiums across India and Sri Lanka, including Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kandy, and Colombo.

This marks the 10th edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, marking the return of the tournament to India for the first time since 2016, which was won by the West Indies.

India is a part of Group A with arch-rivals Pakistan, Namibia, the Netherlands and the USA and will start their campaign against the USA in Mumbai on February 7. The clash with arch-rivals Pakistan will take place at Colombo on February 15.

If Team India pulls off a successful title defence, they will become the first team to defend their T20 WC title, and this will mark their third T20 WC trophy, making them the most successful team in the tournament's history.

(With ANI inputs)