Will Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma play in the 2027 World Cup? That is probably the biggest question on the minds of Indian cricket fans right now. The star duo has already retired from Tests and T20Is, which means they will not be in action for most of the year. With only one format to play in, Kohli and Rohit will have very few match days. According to the initial schedule, India will play only nine ODIs from October till the next IPL — just nine international match days. There is still close to two years left for the ODI World Cup, and the duo faces a tough task in maintaining their prime form until then.

Some reports have claimed that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma need to play the Vijay Hazare Trophy to enhance their chances. In the midst of this, former India opener Aakash Chopra has said that it's all “bogus talk.”

"The chatter about playing the Vijay Hazare Trophy — the tournament will happen in November–December. What's the point? There are nine ODIs for India till the next IPL (3 vs Australia in October, 3 vs South Africa in November, and 3 against New Zealand in January 2026). That's about it — just nine days of cricket action for you. That would be over 100 days since you played an IPL match and the next ODI you play. You're not playing at all. You're not practising," Aakash Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

"A three-match series gets over in seven to eight days. Then the next one would be after three months. Gaps are just incredibly huge, and you won't play first-class cricket in between. It's true that had they continued playing Test cricket and left ODIs, staying in the groove would have been a lot easier.

"Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli don't have to play the Vijay Hazare Trophy — they wouldn't be selected based on their performance in the tournament, let's be honest about this. It's bogus talk. If they had played Tests and left ODIs, staying in the groove would have been easier.

"When you have retired from Tests, and ODI cricket is not played much, it is not going to make a lot of sense. So just two months of high-intensity IPL, where you would get to play 14 to 16 innings, and then you would play three matches after six months, and then three matches after another three months — I think it is very, very difficult."

Virat and Rohit are two of the finest ODI players produced by India, with Virat having made 14,181 runs in 302 matches and 290 innings at an average of 57.88, with 51 centuries and 74 fifties. His best score is 183.

On the other hand, Rohit has scored 11,168 runs in 272 matches and 265 innings at an average of 48.76, with 32 centuries and 59 fifties and a best score of 264.

Both last played ODIs in the ICC Champions Trophy, which they won, with Virat scoring 218 runs in five matches at an average of 54.50, with a century against Pakistan and a knock of 84 against Australia in the semifinals being his top contributions. Rohit had a more mixed tournament but nonetheless came in clutch with a title-sealing 76 in the final, ending the tournament with 180 runs at an average of 36.00 and a strike rate of 100.00.

The legendary duo has sustained a sensational run of form since 2023, the World Cup year. Virat has scored 1,710 runs in 37 matches and 34 innings at an average of 61.07, while striking at above 95, with seven centuries and 10 fifties. His best score is 166*.

In 38 ODIs and 37 innings, Rohit has scored 1,714 runs at an average of 48.97, with a stupendous strike rate of 117.24, with three centuries and 12 fifties, with his best score being 131.

Their next ODI assignment will be three matches against Australia, starting from October 19 onwards. With three more ODIs scheduled from November to December against South Africa at home, three against New Zealand in January at home, and a summer tour to England for three ODIs in July, fans would be hoping that Rohit and Virat make the most of these outings with their consistency and reflexes to keep their chances of going to the World Cup alive.

With ANI inputs