India captain Rohit Sharma on Tuesday pointed out that the Indian cricket team needs to create depth in batting and bowling, something he feels the team has been lacking. The skipper wants the bowlers to contribute with runs too in batting when needed. Hosts India announced their squad for the upcoming World Cup set to take place in October-November. "We need to create that depth (in batting and bowling) as it was lacking in our team for the last few years. When we talk about depth in batting, that No. 9, No. 8 positions become very crucial," said Rohit during the press conference that took place on Tuesday to announce India's 2023 Cricket World Cup squad.

India's top-order failed in their first game of Asia Cup 2023 that was against Pakistan. India were reduced to 66 for 4 at one stage before a 138-run partnership between Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan brought the side back in the game. However, poor performance the following batters saw India being bundled out for 266 runs.

"In the first game here (against Pakistan) we saw that we fell short in the backend. We want tailenders to contribute too," said Rohit.

"Another 10-15 runs in that game would have made a difference. It is the margin between winning and losing. We have spoken to them and told them to don that role too in the World Cup," he added.

India entered the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup with a 10-wicket win over Nepal through DLS method.