India A batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi took a stunning catch to dismiss Afghanistan A's Khalid Taniwal during their Tri-Nation Series clash in Dambulla on Wednesday. The dismissal took place on the fourth ball of the sixth over, bowled by Anshul Kamboj. Taniwal flicked a length ball towards midwicket where Sooryavanshi was deployed. The 15-year-old leapt to get his left hand on the ball but couldn't grab it on the first attempt. However, the teenager showed great presence of mind to turn back, dive, and grab the ball on the second attempt.

Sooryavanshi's catch sparked a massive buzz on social media, with fans hailing the teenager for his effort.

Incredible take by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi against AFG A. Excellent reflexpic.twitter.com/WFCzvHK0nF — Riya (@Riya_035) June 17, 2026

I was lead to believe by some so called jurnos that vaibhav is a liability on the field pic.twitter.com/AEnWG0PVhq — Amit Dubey (@AmitHellboyz143) June 17, 2026

Unreal catch from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi pic.twitter.com/1L6iKZWVdC — (@varunx18) June 17, 2026

Isko khte hai fielding

Superb Vaibhav pic.twitter.com/dHOccySvfX — Charvi Vyas (@4Vvyas) June 17, 2026

Sooryavanshi recently grabbed headlines for reacting aggressively to sledging by the Sri Lanka A players in a close match that India A lost in Dambulla recently.

Meanwhile, India A beat Afghanistan A in a virtual semi-final to qualify for the final of the Tri-Nation Series, where they will face Sri Lanka A on Sunday.

Half-centuries from Varma (59), Priyansh Arya and Kumar Kushagra (58 each) helped India A post a mammoth 319/9 in their 50 overs. In reply, Nishant Sindhu picked 4-31 to bowl out Afghanistan A for 218 in 36.5 overs.

Sindhu, who had struck early to remove Mir, returned to mop up the tail and get an outstanding win for India A.

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