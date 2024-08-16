Ishan Kishan has made a remarkable return to red-ball cricket. He is playing for Jharkhand against Madhya Pradesh in the ongoing Buchi Babu tournament in Tamil Nadu. On his first day of action, the star was quite impressive with his glovework behind the stumps as Madhya Pradesh won the toss and opted to bat first. On the second day, Kishan boasted of his batting skills. The southpaw slammed his century in 86 balls. He got there with two consecutive sixes.

Watch it here:

Ishan Kishan hits back to back sixes to reach 86 ball century in Buchi Babu tournament.



- Welcome back, Kishan...!!! pic.twitter.com/a7Nw1hgs7H — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 16, 2024

Kishan, who was not part of Jharkhand's original long list, took the decision to participate, and he was drafted in when he communicated this to the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA), according to an ESPNcricinfo report.

The report further stated that Kishan's return to the Ranji Trophy fold is also expected during the 2024-25 season, after he informed the state selectors of his desire to return.

His last domestic first-class game was in December 2022. He stayed away from the Ranji Trophy towards the end of the 2023-24 domestic season, and this proved costly for him, as he was removed from the central contract list for not prioritising domestic cricket.

"With Ishan, it was never about ability. It was only about whether he was ready to return. The decision was with him. When he was not included in the initial list, it was only because we hadn't heard from him. The moment he expressed his keenness to return, he was drafted in," a JSCA functionary was quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

The 26-year-old made his Test debut during India's West Indies tour in 2023, filling in for an injured Rishabh Pant. His last first-class game was the second Test of that tour. Though selected for the South Africa series, he opted out due to mental fatigue.

Kishan has featured in two Tests, 17 ODIs and 11 T20Is in 2023. He was also part of India's squad during their run to the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup, and featured in two matches at the top of the order when Shubman Gill was out ill.

Advertisement

Buchi Babu tournament, which was revived last year after a gap of six years, is being conducted in the four-day red-ball format, akin to the procedure followed in league stages of Ranji Trophy.

It then serves as vital preparation for the 12 participating teams ahead of the upcoming 2024/25 domestic season.

(With IANS Inputs)