Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has signed a short-team deal, subject to international clearance, with Nottinghamshire to play two County matches, the club said on Friday. The 26-year-old Kishan will be a replacement for South Africa's Kyle Verreynne in the Nottinghamshire side and will be available for selection for their matches against Yorkshire and Somerset. Verreynne, a member of South Africa's World Test Championship final-winning side, will be away on national duty for a two-Test series against Zimbabwe.

"I'm feeling very excited to get my first taste of playing county cricket in England, and it will be a great chance to showcase my skills," Kishan was quoted as saying by Nottinghamshire's website.

"I want to make sure I am the best cricketer I can be, and playing in English conditions will really help me to learn new skills. Trent Bridge is such a famous ground that is well-known in India and around the world, and I am really excited that I will be playing there." Head coach Peter Moores said, "We're all very pleased to have secured the services of Ishan for these next two Championship fixtures while Kyle is away with South Africa." "We want players to be themselves and to bring their own game, and something that especially excites me about Ishan is how keen he is to be involved in county cricket.

"He brings proven quality in his ball-striking, as a hard-hitting middle-order batter, but while he's still developing his red-ball game, this spell will be really beneficial for him, and for us," he added.