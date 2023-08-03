Former India international Mohammad Kaif believes that Sanju Samson is fully equipped to bat in the the middle-order and should be in the final 15 for the ODI World Cup at home in October-November. Samson smashed an impactful fifty under pressure in the series deciding third ODI against West Indies in Tarouba on Tuesday. Battling for a middle-order spot alongside Suryarkumar Yadav, Samson delivered in a must-win situation to make a strong case for himself. Shreyas Iyer and K L Rahul's absence from the team due to injuries have provided the opportunities to the likes of Samson and Suryakumar, who had a forgettable series in the Caribbean.

India have often slowed down in the middle orders and Kaif feels Samson can address that issue.

"I am massively impressed by Samson. He played an impactful knock, whether at four or five, he has done it in the past." Kaif didn't endorse sending Ishan Kishan and Axar Patel in the middle order.

"Sending Kishan or Axar Patel in the middle-order is not a great idea. You need some who can play left-arm spin, leg spin and Samson can do that. His knock in the third ODI came under pressure and he is ready for the World Cup," said Kaif on the launch of Amrit Mathur's book 'Pitchside' on Wednesday.

India need a fully fit Bumrah to win World Cup

All eyes will be on Jasprit Bumrah in the T20 series in Ireland later this month when he will lead the side. It will his comeback series after being out of action for almost a year following his back surgery.

Kaif reckons India will struggle without Bumrah in knock out games, like they did in the T20 World Cup in Australia last year. He also doesn't agree with a view India have the depth to field two or three teams, at least not in the bowling department.

"The players who are injured, India's chances in the World Cup will depend a lot on that (their comeback). Bumrah is coming now after a long injury lay off and we will get an idea on how fit he is. India need a fully fit Bumrah to do well in World Cup at home' "In the bowling department, you can't have two teams. If Bumrah doesn't play we will lose, like we did in Asia Cup T20 and 2022 T20 World Cup. We don't have his back up.

"At the moment the team is not looking the strongest on paper as it is missing key players including K L Rahul, Pant, Iyer and the biggest factor is Bumrah," said the 42-year-old.

