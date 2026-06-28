IPL 2026 may have ended, but a heartfelt update involving Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran has taken social media by storm. Recently, reports claimed that Kavya is set to tie the knot with prominent music composer Anirudh Ravichander. Kavya, who serves as the Executive Director of Sun TV Network, is widely known among cricket fans for her energetic presence and passionate support for her team during IPL matches. While Anirudh has never publicly confirmed his relationship with Kavya, a family member recently made it official.

Anirudh's uncle, actor Y. G. Mahendra, shared details about the musician's wedding with Kavya in an interaction with KPTV.

"He's a very soft boy. From what I've heard, they are going to get married. That girl is not just another ordinary girl. She has the capacity to handle such a big team (SRH). She has inherited her father's business genes. They're a good pair. Both of them should get together and indulge in musical business," Times of India quoted Mahendra as saying.

Anirudh rose to fame with his viral hit "Why This Kolaveri Di" in 2011. Since then, he has delivered several successful tracks and established himself as one of the leading composers in the Tamil film industry. His notable works include Jailer, Jersey, Jawan, Leo, and more.

He also shares a close connection with the film industry through his family. Tamil superstar Rajinikanth is his uncle, making Aishwarya, Soundarya, and Hrishikesh his cousins.

Anirudh comes from a rich artistic lineage. His great-grandfather, K. Subramanyam, was a filmmaker in the 1930s, and his grand-aunt is the renowned classical dancer Dr. Padma Subrahmanyam.

On the other hand, Kavya is the daughter of businessman Kalanithi Maran. Apart from Sunrisers Hyderabad, she also co-owns Sunrisers Eastern Cape in SA20 and Sunrisers Leeds in The Hundred.

Meanwhile, SRH enjoyed a strong IPL 2026 campaign, reaching the playoffs under the captaincy of Pat Cummins. However, their journey ended after a defeat to the Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator.

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