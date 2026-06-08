Despite a terrific Indian Premier League season, India's ODI and Test captain, Shubman Gill, has been overlooked for the T20Is. The right-handed batter was dropped from the squad in the shortest format following poor form. He made a return to the T20I team last year for the Asia Cup, but failed to live up to expectations while opening the batting. As a result, Gill lost his place and continues to stay out of consideration. Even an impressive IPL season didn't help his case when the BCCI selectors announced two squads for the Ireland and England series, as well as the Asian Games 2026.

Gill scored 732 runs in the just-concluded IPL at an average of 45.75. Being questioned earlier for his strike rate in the shortest format, the batter registered his best this season with a tally of 163-plus, which is well more than his overall strike rate of 142.09 in the tournament.

However, with Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in India's top order, Gill failed to find a spot for himself.

Are the selectors considering Gill for the 2028 T20 World Cup?

While Gill is not in the T20I scheme of things as of now, he is expected to bounce back into contention before the start of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics or the T20 World Cup in Australia, claimed a PTI report.

"There is still a lot of time left for the two marquee T20 events in 2028. For Gill, the focus is on immediate future. Two years from now, no one knows which player will be in what kind of form and fitness," a BCCI source privy to developments told the news agency.

It further said that Gill has been asked to focus on Test and ODI cricket for the next eighteen months, considering a tight calendar and the need to keep the captain fresh ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup.

"The selectors are concerned that there shoudn't be a burn-out case with Gill," the source explained.

"The communication is clear that he needs to be fit for these two ICC assignments. Plus he will play the IPL where he leads Gujarat Titans," it added.

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