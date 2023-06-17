The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) accepted Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s proposal of a hybrid model for the Asia Cup. As per ACC's release, Pakistan will host four matches, while the remaining nine games will be held in Sri Lanka. Despite ACC accepting PCB's proposal, it is not known whether Pakistan will visit India to take part in the World Cup. With India and Pakistan reportedly set to clash in Ahmedabad during the World Cup, the PCB have expressed their reluctance to play at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

During a recent appearance, Afridi, however, questioned PCB over the logic behind their denial to play in Ahmedabad.

"Why are they declining to play on Ahmedabad pitches? Does it hurl fire or is it haunted? Go and play - go, play and win. If these are the foreseen challenges, then the only way to overcome them is through a comprehensive victory," Afridi said on Samaa TV.

The 46-year-old former all-rounder feels that PCB should deal with the matter seriously, and should rather do the talking on the field by beating India on their soil.

"What matters at the end of the day is Pakistan team's win. The crux only and only lies in there. Take this rather positively. If they [India] are comfortable there, you should go, pull a victory in front of packed Indian crowd and show them what you got," he added.

Advertisement

The ICC is yet to announce the schedule for the WC, which will take place after the Asia Cup.