Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan shared a beautiful post on social media on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The cricketer-turned-pundit called the festival his 'favourite', as it celebrates the bond between a brother and a sister. As wishes poured in from all corners of the country, Irfan's post summed up how important the festival of Raksha Bandhan is to Indians all across the globe.

"Raksha Bandhan has always been my favourite and one of the most beautiful festivals because it celebrates a bond that is truly irreplaceable,the bond between a brother and a sister. It is a relationship filled with love, endless memories, laughter, fights, teasing, support and, above all, a promise to always stand by each other.

"Wishing all brothers and sisters a very Happy Raksha Bandhan. May this beautiful bond always remain strong, blessed and unbreakable," Irfan wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Raksha Bandhan has always been my favourite and one of the most beautiful festivals because it celebrates a bond that is truly irreplaceable,the bond between a brother and a sister. It is a relationship filled with love, endless memories, laughter, fights, teasing, support and,… — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 28, 2026

Raksha Bandhan symbolises the deep bond of love, affection and protection between brothers and sisters. On the occasion, sisters tie colourful rakhis on their brothers' wrists and pray for their good health, happiness and prosperity. Brothers, in turn, express their affection by offering gifts and pledging to stand by their sisters through all of life's ups and downs.

The festival is observed annually on Purnima, the full moon day, of the Hindu month of Shravana. This year, Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated on Friday.

As part of the traditional celebrations, sisters apply tilak on their brothers' foreheads before tying the rakhi, while families exchange sweets and gifts.

Raksha Bandhan is primarily celebrated in India and Nepal and is observed on the full moon day of the Hindu lunisolar month of Shravana, which generally falls in August.

With ANI Inputs

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