Irfan Pathan's Academy To Train Two Young Cricketers From Jammu And Kashmir

Irfan Pathan and brother Yusuf Pathan have taken up the job of training young cricketers. © Instagram

While many former cricketers take to coaching after their playing days are over, Irfan Pathan and brother Yusuf have taken up the job of training young cricketers even when they are still in action, at least at the domestic or Indian premier League level. Their academy -- the Cricket Academy of Pathans (CAP) - is a hub for many cricket aspirants. Among their notable inductees will be two youngsters from Jammu and Kashmir, who will be training at their Noida-based academy.

According to the IANS news agency, Irfan and Yusuf, who have collaborated with the Indian Army, have sponsored two youngsters from Jammu and Kashmir to train in their academy.

Danish Qadeer (18 years) and Shahrukh Husssein (20) were selected in the trials conducted by the Indian Army in Kupwara district.

"Kids were selected by the Indian Army for which they had conducted trials at Kupwara district of J&K. Out of 100 cricket enthusiasts, two were selected by the Indian Army for training under CAP," Irfan told IANS on Monday.

Asked about the youngsters' future, Irfan said: "These kids have just enrolled in the academy. They would be going through the preliminary module of CAP and after completing the preliminary module they would advance to the other levels of CAP modules."

Irfan also praised the army for the move and said they will always support and promote the game.

"We are always there to support and promote cricket. It is a very noble move by the Indian Army to support these kids," he said.

(With inputs from IANS)