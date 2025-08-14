Former 'Green and Whites' cricketer Kevin O'Brien has condemned the concerning increase in racially-motivated attacks on Indians in Ireland. Ireland has witnessed a sudden spike in racist, and other hate-filled attacks against the Indians over the past few years. Currently, Ireland has a 60,000-strong Indian community. An Indian man was attacked last Sunday by a group of teenagers, three to be precise, in the evening around 5:30 pm at the Fairview Park in Dublin.

Since then, the Indian embassy in Dublin and Irish President Michael D Higgins have come out in support of the members of the Indian community and called such incidents "despicable".

Former Ireland all-rounder Kevin O'Brien has also issued a video message, saying that he has a special place for India in his heart, and that Ireland is their home too.

"I want to say how deeply saddened I am by the recent racist and hateful acts against Indians in Ireland. These attacks do not represent who we are as a people. India and its people hold a very special place in my heart," O'Brien said in a video posted by him on X.

O'Brien re-iterated the contribution of Indians in shaping the Irish society.

"I want to reiterate to the Indian community that Ireland is your home too. Your contribution to Irish society is immense, and we deeply value everything you do," he added.

This comes after the Indian man, who was attacked by a group of teenagers on Sunday, said that he planned to go back to India as a result of this incident.

He told The Journal that while walking home from the park, one of the teenagers on an electric scooter kicked him in the stomach. Although he tried to walk away, two others started attacking him. He fell on the ground while they continued to kick and punch him.

One of the attackers took his metal water bottle and hit him above his eye, which caused a deep gash and resulted in heavy bleeding.

The victim said that people did not help him despite being around during the incident. Later on, two boys helped him and called the gardai. Thereafter, he was taken to the hospital where he received eight stitches.