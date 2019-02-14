 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Irani Cup: Hanuma Vihari, Ajinkya Rahane Lead Fightback For Rest of India vs Vidarbha On Day 3

Updated: 14 February 2019 21:29 IST

Hanuma Vihari (40 not out), Ajinkya Rahane (25 not out) will resume innings for Rest of India on Day 4.

Irani Cup: Hanuma Vihari, Ajinkya Rahane Lead Fightback For Rest of India vs Vidarbha On Day 3
Hanuma Vihari, Ajinkya Rahane played crucial knocks for Rest of India. (Representational Image) © AFP

After bundling out Vidarbha on 425, Rest of India (RoI) were 102/2 at stumps, taking a meagre seven-run lead on the third day of the Irani Cup at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) stadium, here on Thursday. Resuming the day at 245/6, Akshay Karnewar (102), who started from 15 not out, slammed his maiden first-class century to hand the Ranji Trophy champions a 95-run first innings lead.

Apart from Karnewar, overnight batsman Akshay Wadkar's 73 and tailenders Akshay Wakhare (20), Rajneesh Gurbani (28 not out) and Yash Thakur (10) helped Vidarbha take a commanding position.

For the RoI, Rahul Chahar was the pick of the bowlers with 4/112 while Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Krishnappa Gowtham and Ankit Rajpoot bagged a couple of wickets each.

Later, the RoI lost openers Mayank Agarwal (27) and Anmolpreet Singh (6) as the scorecard was reading 46/2. However, a fighting partnership between Hanuma Vihari (40 batting) and Ajinkya Rahane (25 batting) cut the deficit to make the contest interesting.

While Wakhare accounted for the wicket of Agarwal, Aditya Sarwate packed back Anmolpreet.

Brief scores: Rest of India 330 & 102 for 2 (Hanuma Vihari 40 not out, Ajinkya Rahane 25 not out) vs Vidarbha 425 all out (Akshay Karnewar 102 not out, Akshay Wadkar 73; Rahul Chahar 4-112)

Comments
Topics : Hanuma Vihari Ajinkya Rahane Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more NZ vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rest of India (RoI) were 102/2 at stumps
  • RoI took a meagre seven-run lead on the third day
  • Rahul Chahar was the pick of the bowlers with 4/112
Related Articles
Rishabh Pant "Healthy Headache", Says Chief Selector Ahead Of World Cup
Rishabh Pant "Healthy Headache", Says Chief Selector Ahead Of World Cup
Virat Kohli The Best Leader Of Men, Not Tactical Captain: Shane Warne To NDTV
Virat Kohli The Best Leader Of Men, Not Tactical Captain: Shane Warne To NDTV
KL Rahul To Lead India A, Ajinkya Rahane Named Skipper Of Rest Of India Squad
KL Rahul To Lead India A, Ajinkya Rahane Named Skipper Of Rest Of India Squad
KL Rahul Fails To Deliver In Comeback Game Against England Lions
KL Rahul Fails To Deliver In Comeback Game Against England Lions
Ajinkya Rahane Eyes Double Century Ahead Of Melbourne Test
Ajinkya Rahane Eyes Double Century Ahead Of Melbourne Test
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 110
3 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 12 February 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.