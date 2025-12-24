Indian cricket's stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are set to return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy for the 2025-26 campaigns, playing for Delhi and Mumbai respectively. The two icons of the game will be in action on December 24 (Wednesday), with Delhi facing Andhra in their opening match of the tournament while Mumbai have been paired against Sikkim. Delhi's game, which was scheduled to be held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, was shifted to the BCCI Center of Excellence (CoE) at the last minute, with the state government deciding to make it a closed-door affair over security issues.

Rohit, on the other hand, will see his Mumbai side take on Sikkim before squaring off against Uttarakhand. Both of these matches will be held in Jaipur.

When will the Delhi vs Andhra and Mumbai vs Sikkim, Vijay Hazare Trophy matches take place?

The Delhi vs Andhra and Mumbai vs Sikkim, Vijay Hazare Trophy matches will take place on Wednesday, December 24.

Where will the Delhi vs Andhra and Mumbai vs Sikkim, Vijay Hazare Trophy matches be played?

The Delhi vs Andhra and Mumbai vs Sikkim, Vijay Hazare Trophy matches will be played in Bengaluru and Jaipur respectively.

What time will the Delhi vs Andhra and Mumbai vs Sikkim, Vijay Hazare Trophy matches start?

The Delhi vs Andhra and Mumbai vs Sikkim, Vijay Hazare Trophy matches will start at 9:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show Delhi vs Andhra and Mumbai vs Sikkim, Vijay Hazare Trophy matches live telecast?

The Delhi vs Andhra and Mumbai vs Sikkim, Vijay Hazare Trophy matches will not be aired live on TV, even though JioStar is the official broadcaster of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 campaign.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Women's T20I?

The Delhi vs Andhra and Mumbai vs Sikkim, Vijay Hazare Trophy matches will not be streaming live on JioStar despite the platform being the tournament's official broadcasting partner.