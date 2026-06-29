Shashank Singh, who plays for the Punjab Kings in the IPL, and his retired IPS officer father Shailesh Singh have been booked in Bhopal. They have been accused of assaulting and verbally abusing a person working at their home. The victim lodged a complaint with the police, following which Ratibad police station registered an FIR in the case. In the case registered at Ratibad police station in Bhopal, the cook, Vipendra Singh Tomar, has alleged that Shashank Singh, his father, and a third person assaulted him and used abusive language.

Additionally, retired IPS officer Shailesh Singh has also been accused of snatching his mobile phone. The police have begun an investigation based on the complaint, and further action is being taken under the relevant sections.

Reported By Akash Trivedi

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