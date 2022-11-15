One of the finest batters in the modern game, and a true gentleman, Kane Williamson, was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) ahead of the India Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction. The Kiwi batter took over the job from David Warner after the Australian opener's controversial exit from the team last year. With Willamson at the helm, Hyderabad had hoped to reach the heights of 2016 when they had won the IPL title, but the franchise couldn't even qualify for the playoffs.

The Sunrisers released a total of 12 players ahead of the IPL 2023 auction, with Nicholas Pooran and Romario Shepherd being the other two big overseas players to leave the franchise. The Orange Army will head into the auction with a purse balance of 42.25 crores and 4 overseas slots to fill.

List of retained players by Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Kartik Tyagi, Fazalhaq Farooqi

List of released players by Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran, Jagadeesha Suchith, Priyam Garg, Ravikumar Samarth, Romario Shepherd, Saurabh Dubey, Sean Abbott, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Sushant Mishra, Vishnu Vinod