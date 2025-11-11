Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians (MI) had a promising 2025 season, finishing fourth on the points table and returning to the playoffs after a forgettable 2024 campaign. Under Hardik Pandya's captaincy, Mumbai Indians managed to steady their ship and secure a playoff berth after a shaky start. While Hardik's leadership drew mixed reactions initially, his tactical calls and ability to stay calm under pressure stood out. As the November 15 deadline for retentions approaches, speculation surrounding senior batter and former MI captain Rohit Sharma's possible release ahead of the IPL 2026 auction has created a major buzz among fans and experts.

Rohit Sharma, playing purely as a senior batter, showed fine form scoring 418 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of around 150, including four half-centuries.

Amid all the talk, former India batter Suresh Raina voiced his opinion on the Rohit debate, saying, “They should hold (onto) him.

The Mumbai Indians camp has been at the centre of several trade discussions this season. Reports suggest that MI could be exploring a possible trade with Chennai Super Kings for Deepak Chahar, though no official word has come from either side. There's also chatter about overseas player swaps as MI look to strengthen their middle order and bowling lineup. — he has won a lot of trophies for them.”

Mumbai Indians are unlikely to make many changes to their strong Indian core, which also consists of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and star batters Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma. Overseas stars Trent Boult and Will Jacks are also likely to be retained after significant contributions during IPL 2025.

Mumbai Indian's Probable Retained Players: Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Rohit Sharma, Trent Boult, Vignesh Puthur, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Arjun Tendulkar, Will Jacks, Robin Minz, Naman Dhir, AM Ghazanfar, Ryan Rickelton, Ashwani Kumar

Probable Released Players: Reece Topley, Krishnan Shrijith, Satyanarayana Raju, Bevon Jacobs, Lizaad Williams, Raj Bawa