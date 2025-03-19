Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, Rajasthan Royals (RR) head coach Rahul Dravid was spotted arriving at the training venue in an electric wheelchair. Dravid was spotted swinging around the venue on the motorised wheelchair, helping him remain mobile despite the injury he sustained on his left leg during a club match in Bengaluru. The video left social media stunned, with fans wondering about the extent of injury that Dravid has sustained. But, despite the visible difficult situation he is in, the former India coach is keen to keep a close eye on the preparations for the new campaign.

Exclusive Rajasthan Royals Coach Rahul Dravid in New Avatar at RR practice pic.twitter.com/aSbxAgpmJ8 — Soorma (@sosoorma) March 17, 2025

Dravid had injured his left calf muscle while playing for Vijaya Cricket Club against Jayanagar Cricketers in the Karnataka State Cricket Association Group I, League III semifinal for the Sri Nassur Memorial Shield.

The Royals earlier shared a photo of Dravid, in which he was wearing a cast on his left leg, and captioned the post, "Head Coach Rahul Dravid, who picked up an injury while playing Cricket in Bangalore, is recovering well and will join us today (Wednesday) in Jaipur."

Former India head coach Dravid made a surprise return to the cricket field by playing alongside his younger son Anvay in a KSCA Group I, Division III league match in the Nassur Memorial Shield on February 22.

Dravid and his son Anvay represented the Vijaya Cricket Club (Malur) in a 50-over match against the Young Lions Club at the SLS Kreedangana cricket ground in Bengaluru.

The Indian cricket legend came into bat at No. 6 and made an eight-ball 10 in the match before being dismissed by spinner AR Ullas as the father-son duo forged a brief 17-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Advertisement

Dravid played his second match of the tournament in the semifinal against the Jayanagar Cricketers. When the Vijaya Cricket Club were battling at 12/3 in the seventh over, Rahul joined his son Anvay at the crease.

Two deliveries into his stay, the 52-year-old appeared in discomfort, his leg troubling him, but he continued to play and stitched a 66-ball 43-run partnership with Anvay for the fourth wicket.

The Indian legend battled the injury and played until he had to be helped off the field. But his courage failed to lift the fortunes of the Vijaya Cricket Club, Malur, in the semifinal.

The Rajasthan Royals, who won the title in the inaugural year in 2008 and reached the final again in 2022, will begin their IPL 2025 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on March 23.

Advertisement

With IANS Inputs