 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

IPL 2020 To Have An Extra Umpire Just To "Observe" No-Balls: Governing Council Member

Updated: 05 November 2019 19:14 IST

The IPL Governing Council is planning to have an umpire assigned specifically to check "no balls" after a number of howlers in the past few seasons.

IPL 2020 To Have An Extra Umpire Just To "Observe" No-Balls: Governing Council Member
Lasith Malinga's no-ball sparked controversy after it went unnoticed in IPL 2019 . © Twitter

The IPL Governing Council is planning to have an umpire assigned specifically to check "no balls" after a number of howlers in the past few seasons led to heightened concerns about quality of Indian match officials. It was also learnt that the much-hyped 'Power Player' concept of substitutions during IPL games was shelved for the time being as the project can't be piloted during upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (National T20), starting later this week.

The GC chaired by former Test batsman Brijesh Patel met at the cricket headquarters to discuss a slew of issues including FTP window, availability of foreign players, FTP of Indian team and possibility of franchises playing friendlies abroad.

However the talking point was having an exclusive umpire to check on the contentious front-foot and height no balls.

"If all goes well, during the next Indian Premier League, you could see another umpire apart from the regular umpires just to "observe" no-balls. The concept sounds weird, but this was among the issues discussed in the first IPL Governing Council meeting which was held here," a senior GC member told reporters after the meet.

"We want to use the technology. We are having another umpire for only observing no-balls. There will be an umpire, who will be focused on no-balls only. And he will not be third or fourth umpire," the influential member said.

There was a lot of hue and cry during the last IPL, when some debatable decisions were taken with regards to front-foot no-balls.

India skipper Virat Kohli even had a heated word with Indian umpire S Ravi, who failed to spot a no-ball by Mumbai Indians' Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga, which proved costly for the Royal Challengers Bangalore during one of the IPL matches.

It is understood that the concept of having such umpires could be tried at any of the domestic tournament before a final call will be taken on it.

On the concept of 'Power Player', the official said: "The matter was discussed but there is too little time to implement during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which starts on Friday, November 8."

The PTI had reported on Friday that there was little or no possibility of 'Power Player' being introduced for the time being without consent of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

Sources close to the president had in fact said that there is no chance of implementing it for the time being.

There have been questions in the BCCI corridors whether one particular IPL operations man had devised the strategy which would have favoured one particular franchise with aged players.

Also a concept like this could send the potential bookies and match-fixers on an overdrive.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bangalore Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Separamadu Lasith Malinga Lasith Malinga Abraham Benjamin de Villiers AB de Villiers Cricket Sourav Ganguly
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The IPL Governing Council is planning to have an umpire to track no-balls
  • Lasith Malinga's no-ball vs RCB had sparked controversy during IPL 2019
  • 'Power Player concept of substitutions during IPL games has been shelved
Related Articles
India vs Bangladesh: MS Dhoni Could Be Guest Commentator For India
India vs Bangladesh: MS Dhoni Could Be Guest Commentator For India's Maiden Day-Night Test, Says Report
India vs Bangladesh: Sourav Ganguly Thanks Both Teams For Playing Under Tough Conditions In Delhi
India vs Bangladesh: Sourav Ganguly Thanks Both Teams For Playing Under Tough Conditions In Delhi
Virat Kohli Took Three Seconds To Agree For Day-Night Test, Says Sourav Ganguly
Virat Kohli Took Three Seconds To Agree For Day-Night Test, Says Sourav Ganguly
Rohit Sharma Confirms Delhi Pollution Not A Problem Ahead Of 1st T20I
Rohit Sharma Confirms Delhi Pollution Not A Problem Ahead Of 1st T20I
Virat Kohli Passionate About Development Of NCA, Says Sourav Ganguly
Virat Kohli Passionate About Development Of NCA, Says Sourav Ganguly
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 23 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.