Saturday's double-header saw Kolkata Knight Riders steal a thrilling win against Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore return to winning ways as the two teams climbed above a resurgent SunRisers Hyderabad to go third and fourth respectively in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) points table. KKR, days after an unlikely win against CSK, beat KXIP by two runs to deny them their second win the season. RCB, meanwhile, beat CSK more comfortably on the back of a Virat Kohli batting masterclass.

KXIP stay bottom of the table, with just two points from seven games, while Chennai Super Kings also remain 6th after their fifth defeat of the season.

While KXIP may be struggling as a team, their captain KL Rahul and his opening partner Mayank Agarwal have been racking up the runs.

Rahul kept the Orange Cap and consolidated his position on top of the run-getters' list with his knock of 74, while Agarwal reclaimed the second spot from Faf du Plessis with a 39-ball 56.

KL Rahul now has 387 runs this season, while Agarwal has accumulated 337.

However, their efforts failed to bear fruit, as a late collapse saw them fluff what looked like a comfortable chase.

Virat Kohli finally entered the top 10 in the scoring charts with his match-winning 90. He is sixth in the list with 223 runs.

Kagiso Rabada still has the Purple Cap with his 15 wickets. Yuzvendra Chahal moved to fifth place in the wicket-takers' list, as he dismissed MS Dhoni to claim his ninth scalp of the season. He is tied on nine wickets with Mumbai Indians' James Pattinson, but has a better economy rate than the Australian pacer.