 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Complete Ravichandran Ashwin Deal, Announcement Soon, Says Report

Updated: 05 November 2019 22:36 IST

According to news agency IANS, Delhi Capitals have secured the services of Ravichandran Ashwin and they will make an official announcement in the near future.

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Complete Ravichandran Ashwin Deal, Announcement Soon, Says Report
Under Ravichandran Ashwin's leadership, KXIP finished seventh in 2018 and sixth in 2019. © AFP

Kings XI Punjab spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's much-talked about move to Delhi Capitals has been finally completed and the announcement will be made soon. Even though KXIP co-owner Ness Wadia had earlier refuted the rumours, it has been learnt that Delhi have secured the services of the ace spinner. Speaking to IANS, sources in the Delhi Capitals franchise said that while the move has been completed, an announcement would be made in the near future. "Yes, it is done and we will announce soon," the official said.

Earlier, speaking to IANS, Anil Kumble, Director of Cricket Operations of Kings XI Punjab, had expressed uncertainty over the future of Ashwin, saying that he had just come on board and it was too early to speak on the permutations and combinations that they were planning for the 2020 edition.

"No decision has been taken yet. I have just come on board, in the last one week. We will know in the due course the decisions we are going to make. I haven't got down to the details of the squad. The players we are going to retain, the players we are going to trade, none of those areas have been looked into," former India head coach Kumble had said.

The remarks came after KXIP co-owner Wadia had said that the franchise had decided not to trade the spinner with DC.

Under Ashwin's leadership, KXIP played well in the first half of the past two seasons before losing steam in the second half. They finished seventh in 2018 and sixth in 2019.

The move also means that KL Rahul could be handed the role of captain for the next edition.

"Yes, that is very much a possibility because Rahul is not only one of the senior players, but also understands the working of the team and the strengths and weaknesses of those in the team," said a source in the know of developments in the KXIP camp.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Ravichandran Ashwin Ravichandran Ashwin Delhi Capitals Delhi Capitals Kings XI Punjab Kings XI Punjab Cricket
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
Ravichandran Ashwin, Harbhajan Singh "Saddened" As Boy Trapped In Tamil Nadu Borewell Dies
Ravichandran Ashwin, Harbhajan Singh "Saddened" As Boy Trapped In Tamil Nadu Borewell Dies
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Abhimanyu Mithun, Mayank Agarwal Help Karnataka Beat Tamil Nadu By 60 Runs In Final
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Abhimanyu Mithun, Mayank Agarwal Help Karnataka Beat Tamil Nadu By 60 Runs In Final
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Karnataka Look To Make Most Of Home Advantage In Final Against Tamil Nadu
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Karnataka Look To Make Most Of Home Advantage In Final Against Tamil Nadu
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Tamil Nadu To Face Karnataka In Summit Clash
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Tamil Nadu To Face Karnataka In Summit Clash
India vs South Africa 3rd Test, Day 4 Highlights: India Thrash South Africa In 3rd Test To Clean Sweep 3-Match Series
India vs South Africa 3rd Test, Day 4 Highlights: India Thrash South Africa In 3rd Test To Clean Sweep 3-Match Series
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 23 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.